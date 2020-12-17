Health Ministry D-G to quarantine after exposure to confirmed patient

Chezy Levy, the Health Ministry director-general, will quarantine after getting exposed to the coronavirus by an office member who tested positive, Israeli media reported.Levy has tested negative, and is not currently experiencing any symptoms. He is continuing to manage the administration and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from his home.Additionally, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Head of Public Health Services, as well as few members of her staff, tested positive, and will enter quarantine.