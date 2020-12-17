The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry D-G to quarantine after exposure to confirmed patient

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 09:08
Chezy Levy, the Health Ministry director-general, will quarantine after getting exposed to the coronavirus by an office member who tested positive, Israeli media reported.
Levy has tested negative, and is not currently experiencing any symptoms. He is continuing to manage the administration and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from his home.
Additionally, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Head of Public Health Services, as well as few members of her staff, tested positive, and will enter quarantine.
