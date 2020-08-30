Heatwave to intensify throughout Israel

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

An extreme heatwave is expected to intensify throughout Israel on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 114F (46C), according to the Israel Meteorological Service.>Tiberias: High: 111°F (44°C) Low: 75°F (24°C)>Haifa: High: 88°F (31°C) Low: 77°F (25°C)>Tel Aviv: High: 89°F (32°C) Low: 80°F (25°C)>Jerusalem: High: 100°F (38°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)>Beersheba: High: 99°F (37°C) Low: 72°F (22°C)>Eilat: High:106°F (41°C) Low: 82°F (28°C)