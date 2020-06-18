Hebron shooter Elor Azaria files request for PTSD status

Hebron shooter Elor Azaria filed a request with the Defense Ministry to gain status as suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, Maariv, reported on Thursday, citing Channel 13.Azaria shot and killed a Palestinian man in Hebron when stationed there as part of his IDF service. He subsequently served nine months in prison for manslaughter after a much publicized court proceeding, Azaria now claims he suffered mental damage; the Defense Ministry declined to comment due to medical data being confidential.The Palestinian Azaria kiled, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, stabbed an IDF soldier on duty at the army outpost in Tel Rumedia in Hebron in 2016.Other soldiers shot Sharif and he was captured alive. It was at this time, when Sharif was bound and wounded, that Azaria shot him in the head.The court case divided the nation, with some saying Azaria is a killer who violated the IDF code of engagement and others saying his actions were justified.