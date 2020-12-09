The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 01:28
 Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when it went down at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet), local authorities said.
The pilot of the aircraft, which also had another pilot on board as well as two winch operators and two mountain rescue workers, was able to eject and give the alert.
Three helicopters were dispatched but had been unable to reach the accident site due to fog while rescue teams were also trying to approach by ground, the Savoie prefecture said in a statement.
France's air accident bureau said separately that it had opened an investigation and would dispatch a team to the site.
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2020 12:58 AM
Zalafa, Musmus and Daliyat al-Karmel declared restricted zones for 5 days
Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin as defense secretary
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 11:11 PM
Teen dies of stab wounds in Nazareth Hospital
Amit Edri exposed to confirmed patient, enters quarantine
Gov't curfew meeting pushed off to Wednesday
Iranians arrested in connection with Fakhrizadeh's assassination - report
Health Ministry director-general: Vaccine distribution to begin Dec. 20
2,642 students test positive for coronavirus on Tuesday
US to impose sanctions on Iranian official, university - US official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 04:46 PM
Pfizer coronavirus vaccines estimated to arrive in Israel tomorrow
American expands preflight testing to all US destinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 03:40 PM
US FDA staff backs Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 03:18 PM
Health Ministry director-general Levy answered questions about curfew
Sourasky to vaccinate staff against COVID-19 even before FDA approval
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by