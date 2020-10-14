The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hezbollah, Amal criticize Lebanon team for border talks with Israel

Formally still at war after decades of conflict, Lebanon and Israel agreed to launch talks via US mediation over a maritime border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 09:17
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Lebanon's Hezbollah and its ally Amal criticized on Wednesday the delegation set to negotiate with Israel over their disputed sea border, calling for changing the team hours before the first meeting.
Formally still at war after decades of conflict, Lebanon and Israel agreed to launch talks via US mediation over a maritime border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters.
This follows three years of diplomacy by Washington and comes weeks after it stepped up sanctions on political allies of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, a country deep in financial crisis.
In an overnight statement, Hezbollah and Amal, Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties, said the negotiating team must include only military officials, without any civilians or politicians.
"The two demand immediately rowing back from this decision and re-forming the delegation in line with the framework agreement," it said.
There was no immediate comment from the office of President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah political ally, which took charge of forming the team. The presidency said on Tuesday the negotiations would be exclusively technical.
Hezbollah has said the talks did not signal peace-making with long-time enemy Israel. The two last fought a deadly month-long war in 2006.
Wednesday's meeting is due to be hosted by the UN peacekeeping force that has monitored the also contested land border since Israel's withdrawal from south Lebanon in 2000, ending a 22-year occupation.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Seth Frantzman Growing consensus against Turkey’s threats to Greece – analysis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El What Naftali Bennett must do to become Israel's next prime minister By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by