cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reaffirmed his condemnation of the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, LBCI News reported Sunday.The leader of the Lebanese terrorist group also stated that Hezbollah condemned and all attempts to recognize or normalize ties with the Jewish state.