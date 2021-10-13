Hillel Yaffe hospital targeted by ransomware attack

Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera has been targeted by a ransomware attack which affected the computer systems of the hospital, the medical center announced on Wednesday.

The attack occurred without any prior warning. The hospital is using alternate systems in the meantime while treating patients. The hospital is operating as normal, except for elective, non-urgent operations.

The incident has been reported to the Health Ministry and National Cyber Directorate and is being handled by the best experts in the field, according to the hospital.