Hodaya Monsonego lands in Israel after 2 years detainment in Peru

Hodaya Monsonego, a 24-year-old Israeli traveler who suffers from cognitive impairment, landed safely in Israel after 2 years worth of efforts to bring her home, Israeli media reported Thursday night.

Monsonego was jailed in Peru for 10 months on charges of drug smuggling, and was released to house arrest in May 2020. The court in Peru finally authorized her release in August and permitted her to return to Israel, but her return was delayed due to bureaucratical arrangements.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid worked with the Israeli Embassy in Peru to advance her return since assuming office.