Horowitz worried state budget stalling on health system

Health Minister and Meretz Party leader Nitzan Horowitz said in a faction meeting on Monday that "the health system is connected to an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine and needs urgent oxygen," referencing the recent struggle to pass the health system's budgetary propositions, saying "It is impossible to continue like this."

"At this stage there is no progress with the Treasury regarding the health system's budget, on the contrary, everything is stuck," he said.

He elaborated, saying that "budget officials are trying to trample on the government's guidelines, which have set clear metrics for system recovery and strengthening. I want to make it clear that if we do not reach agreements with the Treasury on strengthening the system's infrastructure for years to come, there will be a very big crisis here."

"Without a solution for the health care system, we will not be able to pass the budget," Horowitz concluded.