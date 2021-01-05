Hundreds protest building light rail in ultra orthodox J'lem neighborhoods

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators took to the streets of Bar Ilan and Yermiahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon in protest of a future route for the city's light rail that is expected to pass through the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in the state's capital. So far, two protesters have been arrested on the spot.

The demonstrators reportedly created several disturbances at the scene, blocking workers from accessing construction equipment and tools.

The demonstrators claim that the passage of the light rail in their neighborhoods will harm the modesty of citizens in the area and on bus lines that serve the ultra-Orthodox public.