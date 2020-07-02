Husband arrested after 40-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Tayibe

A 40-year-old woman was found stabbed to death on Thursday in her home in Tayibe, in central Israel. A medical team arrived on the scene and found the woman unconscious with stab wounds. The team stopped the woman's bleeding and performed CPR, at the end of which, the team called her death. recent rise in domestic violence against women, saying that "right now, thousands of women are living at risk in Israel, under conditions of terror and violence, and each of them is sadly in the contention to be the next one murdered. It is time for someone in the government to be shocked by the violence epidemic and treat it with the same severity that other plagues refer to.""We urge the Prime Minister to take personal responsibility for dealing with the phenomenon and to lead the fight to curb the violence against women and, first and foremost, to work for the immediate implementation of the National Domestic Violence Prevention Program," she added.The circumstances of the incident have not yet been made clear, but her husband has now been arrested by police on suspicion of murder.MDA medic, Mohammed Natur, said that "when we arrived on the scene, we saw a 40-year-old unconscious woman with injuries to her body. We stopped the hemorrhaging and attempted resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately we had to determine her death."Anita Friedman, chairperson of worldwide Jewish women's group WIZO, said following the incident that "the woman murdered today is a victim not only of her despicable killer, but also of the lack of policy and lack of investment by the Israeli government." She tied the incident to a