IAEA says Iran has notified it of plan to end snap inspections

Iran has told the UN nuclear watchdog it plans to halt snap nuclear inspections outside of its declared sites, as of Feb. 23, the agency said on Tuesday.

"Iran informed the IAEA on 15 February that the country will stop implementing voluntary transparency measures under the JCPOA as of 23 February, including the Additional Protocol," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

The Additional Protocol of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the JCPOA, allows the watchdog's inspectors to visit undeclared sites in Iran at short notice. Iran has said it would end those visits unless the United States lifts sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump.