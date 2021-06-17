The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF attacks targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 22:37
The IDF attacked targets in Gaza Thursday night in response to incendiary balloon attacks launched from Gaza, Ynet reported citing Palestinian media
Israel to 'loan' 1.2m. coronavirus vaccines to Palestinian Authority
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was felt in the Dimona area
Police arrest 8 Muslim protesters at Damascus gate
Canada PM Trudeau nominates first judge of color to sit on Supreme Court
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 10:10 PM
US says has no time frame for end to sixth round of Iran talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 10:02 PM
US says Biden, Erdogan agreed on Afghanistan but S-400 issue is unresolve
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 09:07 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir: Arab youth threw rocks at me
Police prepare for possible clashes in Lod following arrest of Imam
Incendiary balloons set fires in southern Israel for 3rd consecutive day
Paris celebrates, cautiously, as France ditches face masks outdoors
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 04:40 PM
Yariv Levin appointed chair of Likud faction, opposition coordinator
First Security Cabinet meeting of Bennett's premiership to convene Sunday
Hamas chief meets party leaders in Morocco visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 03:16 PM
One dead, one injured in shooting in German town - Bild
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 02:28 PM
Palestinian boy hit by IDF fire in West Bank dies from injuries - report
