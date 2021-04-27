IDF downs Hezbollah drone which crossed Lebanon border into Israel

IDF forces identified and shot down a Hezbollah drone that crossed the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Tuesday, the IDF spokesperson reported.
The drone was reportedly under surveillance throughout the incident.The IDF also reported finding a drone on Wednesday which IDF aerial defense systems had taken down weeks ago near the Lebanon border.
