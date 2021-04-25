IDF envoy to visit US without Chief of Staff Kohavi

Head of Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heiman and Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate head Brig.-Gen. Tal Kalman will conduct meetings in the United States without IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi this week, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Kohavi canceled his planned trip to the US after a situation evaluation and to help prepare for "possible developments."
Heiman and Kalman will conduct a number of meetings with American military officials and will depart to the US on Sunday evening.