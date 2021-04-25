IDF envoy to visit US without Chief of Staff Kohavi

Kohavi canceled his planned trip to the US after a situation evaluation and to help prepare for "possible developments."

Heiman and Kalman will conduct a number of meetings with American military officials and will depart to the US on Sunday evening.

Head of Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heiman and Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate head Brig.-Gen. Tal Kalman will conduct meetings in the United States without IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi this week, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.