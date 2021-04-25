The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF envoy to visit US without Chief of Staff Kohavi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2021 11:27
Head of Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heiman and Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate head Brig.-Gen. Tal Kalman will conduct meetings in the United States without IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi this week, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Kohavi canceled his planned trip to the US after a situation evaluation and to help prepare for "possible developments."
Heiman and Kalman will conduct a number of meetings with American military officials and will depart to the US on Sunday evening.
Chad rebels ready to observe ceasefire, discuss settlement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 10:41 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 38 new cases, 0.5% of tests return positive
Netanyahu asks Likud allow joint run with pro-Likud parties next election
US to send aid to India govt, healthcare workers to battle COVID-19 crisi
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 06:37 AM
UK close to buy tens of millions more Pfizer vaccine doses - Sunday Times
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 03:03 AM
40-year-old killed by train near Kiryat Haim
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 02:04 AM
At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 01:38 AM
11-year-old critically injured after being shot in Umm el-Fahm - report
Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live' with musical guest Miley Cyrus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 11:44 PM
Gaza rocket intercepted by the Isareli air defense forces
Netanyahu addresses security in Gaza, Jerusalem riots
Clashes break out between police and anti-Netanyahu protesters on Balfour
17-yr-old dies from stab wounds in Shuafat refugee camp, murder suspected
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/24/2021 03:36 PM
Indonesian rescuers recover debris believed to be from missing submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 02:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by