IDF fighters thwart bombing in northern West Bank

IDF fighters thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on Sunday morning after locating camouflaged explosive devices which had been placed near the village of al-Mughayyir, in the northern West Bank.
During a routine search, IDF combat soldiers located explosives that had been camouflaged with the aim of harming soldiers.
A police bomb squad arrived at the scene and are working to neutralize the explosives. No casualties or damage have been reported.
The IDF fighters and the security forces will continue to work day and night to maintain the security of the residents in the sector," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.
On Friday night, Border Police forces successfully thwarted two similarly attempted terrorist bombings. One IED was planted by the Qalandiya Crossing, north of Jerusalem, and another was hidden near Rachel's Tomb, according to the Border Police.