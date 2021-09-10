IDF forces clash with Palestinians in West Bank - report

Violent clashes broke out between Palestinians and IDF forces in a number of areas in the West Bank, including Hebron, Beit Umar, Kalkilya, and Beita on Friday afternoon, Army Radio reported.

The disturbances, which included throwing stones and burning tires, took place as a sign of solidarity with the fleeing prisoners and in protest of the IPS' measures against the security prisoners.

The IDF reportedly fired live bullets in response.

Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces in support to the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa Prison on September 08, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

There are also reported confrontations between Palestinian rioters and IDF soldiers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque , also as a result in solidarity with the escaped prisoners, according to the Palestinian media outlet Safa Press Agency.

These events come shortly after riots that occurred overnight Wednesday, where Palestinians numbering in the hundreds clashed with Israeli troops in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, firing at IDF troops in Ramallah.

This is a developing story.