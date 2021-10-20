An IDF officer from the Civil Administration was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including raping a Palestinian woman, ynet reported.

The officer, whose identity is barred from publication, was kicked out of the army and sentenced to 11 years in prison for crimes committed from 2013-2014 including, but not limited to: Raping a Palestinian woman, sexual harassment, taking sexual bribes, fraud, breach of trust and abusing authority to the point of endangering national security, according to ynet.

This is believed to be one of the most severe punishments ever given to an IDF officer.

This is a developing story.