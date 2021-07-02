IDF officers course cadet dies, medical circumstances under investigation

A cadet in the IDF's officers training course, who collapsed Tuesday, died on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.The medical circumstances of her death will be investigated, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Shylee Westland served in the Israel Air Force and was a cadet in the IDF staff officers course, according to Ynet. She was promoted to the rank of Second-Lieutenant posthumously."I have a hole in my heart in your shape," said Yifat Westland, Shylee's mother, according to Ynet. "I can't process that you are not with us."You were a magnet. So many people loved you. It is unimaginable, I want to wake up from this bad dream. Rest in peace, I love you forever."In a separate incident, an IDF senior commander collapsed and died Thursday during a combat fitness drill at the Beit Lid camp near Netanya.Col. Sharon Asman's funeral will be held on Sunday at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery at 4 p.m., an IDF spokesman announced on Friday and his family announced that his organs will be donated.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.