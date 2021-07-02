The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF officers course cadet dies, medical circumstances under investigation

Shylee Westland served in the Israel Air Force and was a cadet in the IDF staff officers course. She was promoted to the rank of Second-Lieutenant posthumously.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2021 17:23
Bahad 1, the IDF’s officers training academy near Mitzpe Ramon (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE: LIOR MOR VIA WIKIPEDIA)
Bahad 1, the IDF’s officers training academy near Mitzpe Ramon
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE: LIOR MOR VIA WIKIPEDIA)
A cadet in the IDF's officers training course, who collapsed Tuesday, died on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The medical circumstances of her death will be investigated, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Shylee Westland served in the Israel Air Force and was a cadet in the IDF staff officers course, according to Ynet. She was promoted to the rank of Second-Lieutenant posthumously.
"I have a hole in my heart in your shape," said Yifat Westland, Shylee's mother, according to Ynet. "I can't process that you are not with us.
"You were a magnet. So many people loved you. It is unimaginable, I want to wake up from this bad dream. Rest in peace, I love you forever."
In a separate incident, an IDF senior commander collapsed and died Thursday during a combat fitness drill at the Beit Lid camp near Netanya.
Col. Sharon Asman's funeral will be held on Sunday at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery at 4 p.m., an IDF spokesman announced on Friday and his family announced that his organs will be donated.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags IDF Netanya death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Likud's efforts to sabotage Bennett put party over country

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by