IDF opens hotline for disabled veterans

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 15:22
The IDF opened a hotline for IDF disabled veterans and their families on Sunday, Walla reported.
The hotline was opened as part of ongoing attempts to offer better support for disabled veterans.
Three civilians wounded in missile strikes on Yemen's Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:32 PM
Plane crash kills 8 near Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:16 PM
EU discussed nuclear talks, Afghanistan with Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:12 PM
Gantz talks Iran, Abraham Accords with Jewish US defense officials
French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 pedophiles since 1950s
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 02:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,536 infected
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,709 new cases, 588 in serious condition
Shai Avital summoned for questioning amid sexual assault complaints
Heavy traffic expected throughout Israel due to anti-vaxxer protests
Mazal Tov! Avner Netanyahu engaged to Noy Bar
Three residents of Lod stabbed, lightly injured, in brawl
60-year-old man dies swallowing drugs to avoid police at checkpoint
One UN peacekeeper killed, four wounded in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 08:36 PM
Three-year-old admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Peru-Brazil border
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 04:31 PM
