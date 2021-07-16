IDF quadcopter falls in Lebanon due to technical error

There is no concern of information being leaked.

The Skylark was retrieved by the IDF although Palestinian reports claimed that it had been shot down.

Since an alleged Israeli suicide drone attack in the suburbs of Beirut in 2019, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that Israeli aircraft that enter Lebanese airspace would be shot down.

Despite the threat, sightings of Israeli aircraft are reported in Lebanese airspace by local media on an almost weekly, if not daily, basis. A couple of quadcopters have been shot down near the border, but larger aircraft have reportedly flown in the airspace undamaged.

On Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that a crashed Israeli Skylark drone was found in a field in the northern Gaza Strip. Initial reports indicated the drone crashed during Operation Guardian of the Walls.