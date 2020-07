The military police investigation into the matter is still open.

Following a tragic car accident that took place on Tuesday in the parking lot of the IDF Army Radio station in Jaffa, in which a reserve officer from the unit was critically wounded, the commander of the IDF's Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Moti Almoz, instructed on Wednesday for the establishment of a team of experts headed by a colonel to review the unit's safety norms.