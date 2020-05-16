IDF soldiers arrest two Palestinians in Ya'bad

IDF soldiers arrested two Palestinians on Friday night in the West Bank town of Ya'bad, Walla reported. Palestinian media reported on clashes in the town.
The IDF had been combing Ya'bad for the past few days searching after the killer of First Sergeant Amit Ben-Yigal who was killed on Monday night.
Ben-Yigal was taking part in a military operation when an unknown Palestinian threw a rock at him and hit him in the head. He died from his injuries. An only child, Ben-Yigal asked his parents to allow him to enlist into a combat unit in the IDF after he visited Poland and learned about the Holocaust as part of his high-school education. In a protest held in Tel Aviv after news of his death broke out protesters called on harsher means to combat terror, among them using the death penalty and deporting family members of terrorists. In a bizarre and shocking incident, his grave was partly desecrated in what seems to be the work of a mentally unstable person of persons. The IDF, Ministry of Defense, and Police are investigating the incident and his tomb was sealed in cement to ensure such a crime will not be omitted again.