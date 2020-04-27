IDF thwarts suspect crossing northern Gaza border with knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 27, 2020 15:28
IDF soldiers thwarted a suspect carrying a knife shortly after he crossed the northern border of Gaza in to Israeli territory on Monday. Following an interrogation, the suspect was returned back to the Gaza strip.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com