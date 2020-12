The process of mapping the house was done in order to examine the possible demolition of the house, in case the suspected killer is found guilty.

Horgen, a woman in her 50s, was found dead on Sunday in the Rehan Forest, close to her home in the settlement of Tal Menashe, after she had been out jogging.

IDF soldiers entered the Palestinian village of Tura early Friday in order to map the house of the suspected murderer of Esther Horgen, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.