IDF's COGAT announces Eid al-Adha measures for West Bank Palestinians

The new measures decided on by COGAT, headed by Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, will come into effect on Sunday following approval by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Palestinian families residing in the West Bank will be allowed to make visits inside Israel, without age restrictions. In addition, married men over 50 and women over 40 will be able to pray at Temple Mount.

In 2019, In light of the most recent COVID outbreak of the delta variant in Israel, and in accordance with the Health Ministry, permits will be issued to vaccinated or recovering Palestinian residents who test negative for coronavirus.In 2019, Israel Police arrested 2 Palestinian youths after clashes with Israelis at Temple Mount before Eid al-Adha, prompting COGAT to make measures to preserve the security of both Palestinians and Israelis, while not infringing on the Palestinians' right to worship during their sacrifice festival.

