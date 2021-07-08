Imam of Lod indicted for incitement to violence during riots

An Imam in the city of Lod has been indicted on Thursday on charges of incitement to violence during the riots in the mixed city two months ago.The indictment against 63-year-old Imam Yosef Muhammad Elbaz was filed in the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court for inciting violence against police on Facebook and for threatening the Deputy Mayor of Lod, Yossi Harush.According to the charges, Imam Elbaz was accused of posting a video on Facebook of the violent murder of two police officers, and attached a text encouraging people to carry out similar acts of violence. The post gained traction and received views from thousands of people.He was also accused of threatening the Deputy Mayor of the city, Yossi Harush, in a post where he promised that he would "pay the price" for his alleged provocation of the riots.
"With regards to the war that you wage against us...we promise you, we are responsible enough to make you understand that we will freely give up our souls for the goal of educating you and ending your bullying," read the letter directed at Harush.The State Attorney's Office also submitted a request to the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court to keep Elbaz under restrictive conditions until the end of the legal proceedings. These conditions include prohibiting his access to the internet and preventing him from leaving the country.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Otzma Yehudit leader and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the indictment, saying he was glad that the case had been taken seriously but that "it is not enough, indictments should be filed against all instigators...the prosecutors office must handle all these cases in complete seriousness."
Director General of the "Ad Kan" organization Gilad Ach, commented on the proceedings saying that "an indictment against the inciting Imam is a welcome step, but it must be just the beginning. Ad Kan collected a lot of evidence in Lod - documentation, information, names of suspects and other material, which was all submitted to the police. "The picture that emerged from the collection is clear - Al Omri Mosque, where the Sheikh serves as an Imam, is a major incitement center, Violent riots are coming out of it, means of attack are being stored there, and the place serves as a hotbed for terrorism against the Jews in Lod. Dozens of other, and hundreds of activists are involved in this - and everyone must be arrested, and terrorism cut off in the city of Lod."Ad Kan were responsible for initially gathering evidence on the Imam and the Mosque which he worked at, and after gathering enough material, they transferred it over to Israel Police, leading to the arrest, and now indictment of the Lod Imam."We hope that the indictment against the Sheikh will include all his actions, and not just a single case, the Sheikh has been documented inciting and harming Jews and Israel on multiple occasions," said Ach."It is time for the police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to launch a comprehensive operation in the Arab cities involved in the collection of illegal weapons, black money, drug labs and the arrest of antisemites such as Elbaz. The situation has crossed all reasonable limits and we have no other enforcement."