The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths

By REUTERS  
JUNE 28, 2020 11:57
Indonesia reported 1,198 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 54,010 and fatalities to 2,754, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases falls, death toll tops 9,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 11:55 AM
Czech Republic's daily number of new coronavirus highest since April 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 11:54 AM
Coronavirus cabinet to approve all university exams to be held remotely
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:57 AM
Coronavirus update: 76 new patients overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:55 AM
Coronavirus wing to reopen in Assuta Hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:31 AM
Netanyahu: Coronavirus cabinet will approve restrictions on gatherings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:20 AM
Jerusalem municipality heightening coronavirus restriction enforcement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 08:55 AM
Right-wing activist arrested ahead of Jerusalem pride rally
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 07:12 AM
Shomrim volunteers attend stabbing in Stamford Hill, London
CDC: US coronavius cases rise to 2,459,472
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 02:48 AM
Kochav Ya'akov residents given all clear after alert over infiltration
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 02:13 AM
8 soccer fans arrested in Tel Aviv for rioting, 4 police injured
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/28/2020 01:45 AM
NORAD fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft off Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 12:12 AM
US coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 10:24 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 621 new cases in last day, death toll rises to 317
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 09:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by