The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Instagram, Facebook users across the globe report technical difficulties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 21:46
Instagram and Facebook users across the globe reported technical issues with the applications on Thursday evening, Israeli media reported.  
This is a developing story.
Federal prosecutors file new charges against Lev Parnas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 11:46 PM
US judge temporarily blocks controversial US postal service changes
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 11:18 PM
Nearly 1 million same-sex couple households in 2019, US Census Bureau says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:45 PM
Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania, Lukashenko says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:42 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,169 dead, 149 intubated
Trump's son will sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:29 PM
IDF reports 750 active coronavirus cases
Belarus opposition leader to address top UN rights body on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 08:29 PM
Large vehicle attempts to run over anti-Netanyahu protesters
Twitter slaps warning label on Trump tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 07:42 PM
Gov't considering increasing distance restriction to 1000 meters -report
Netanyahu calls in Gamzu for last-minute, pressing meeting
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted explosive drone headed for kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 05:50 PM
Education Committee demands gov't give restrictions by age groups
Knesset employee tests positive for coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by