The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Interior minister issues new relaxations on registering children born abroad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 10:43
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced new relaxations in regulations concerning registering children born to Israeli citizens outside of the country on Thursday.
In cases in which it is not possible to produce medical forms about the pregnancy or birth, parents will be able to sign a statement which confirms that the mother on the birth certificate is the birth mother of the child. The relaxation in the rules applies to couples who are both Israeli citizens who have been living consistently outside of Israel for over five years.
Coronavirus in Israel: 526 new cases, 116 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 11:01 AM
Two residents of Lod indicted for conducting shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 10:30 AM
Sa'ar appoints Shaul Shohet as High Court judge for six months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 09:08 AM
Shots fired at bus in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 08:59 AM
US VP Harris' chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 05:48 AM
California couple to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 04:23 AM
White House celebrates first Hanukkah with Jewish spouse of VP
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 02:29 AM
Instagram head to testify before US Senate panel on 'protecting kids o
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 01:36 AM
US to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 12:45 AM
Moderna could have Omicron booster ready in March, exec says
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 09:57 PM
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 09:48 PM
Israel women's Judo team coach arrested for assaulting partner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 07:28 PM
Israel's telecom companies request joint construction of cell towers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 06:59 PM
Iran accuses Israel of 'trumpeting lies to poison' nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 06:27 PM
Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan's 'border misunderstanding' ended
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by