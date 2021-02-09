The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Investigators say Kobe Bryant's pilot disoriented in clouds

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 19:08
Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Investigators say the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant violated federal standards and likely became disoriented while flying in cloudy conditions.
National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt made that announcement in his opening remarks at a board meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the Jan. 26, 2020 accident in Calabasas, Calif. The crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, including the pilot, Ara Zobayan.
"He was flying under visual flight rules (VFR), which legally prohibited him from penetrating clouds," Sumwalt said. "However, he continued this VFR flight through the clouds, into instrument meteorological conditions."
The NTSB scheduled Tuesday's long-awaited virtual board meeting in order to adopt a final report on the crash.
"We will look at whether the pilot faced any pressure to complete the flight, and if so, where those pressures originated," Sumwalt said. "What were the expectations of the pilot under company policy? Did he put pressure on himself? What actions could he have taken to have avoided flying into the clouds?
"We will discuss the phenomenon of spatial disorientation, the powerful, misleading sensations that can confuse a pilot conducting a visual flight who loses visual references, and what types of training can be effective in countering this effect."
Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was elected posthumously to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.


Tags helicopter California Kobe Bryant
Netanyahu, Gantz, Edelstein negotiating education, commerce reopening
Education Ministry: 19,705 students, 2,099 teachers infected with COVID
Deputy A-G: Gantz's directive to shut down Army Radio not valid
Elon Musk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 06:34 PM
Initiative calls on Israeli firms to raise awareness on domestic violence
Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel arrives, greeted by FM
US House impeachment managers to present new evidence in Trump trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 05:06 PM
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy's bomb plot case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:48 PM
White House press secretary not aware of Trump request for intel briefing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:35 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 10 villagers in eastern Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:07 PM
Iraq hangs five men convicted of terrorism, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 03:36 PM
IDF begins operation to improve readiness for war on Lebanese border
Coronavirus in Israel: Maccabi, in the lead, vaccinates 55% of members
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,070 sick, over 12,000 in quarantine
Couples in surrogacy permitted to leave, enter Israel for birth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by