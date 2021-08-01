"The Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity terror and violence ... these accusations about Iran's involvement are condemned by Tehran," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded at the beginning of Sunday's government meeting. "I just heard that Iran, in a cowardly move, is trying to duck responsibility for the attack. Let me say this clearly: Iran is behind the attack on the ship," he said. "Iran's bully tactics is dangers not just Israel, but also global interests of maintaining free seas and and international trade." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);} Bennett added that "the intelligence evidence [that Iran is behind the attack] exists, and we expect the international community to make it clear that Iran has made a big mistake." "We, in any case, know how to teach Iran a lesson in our own way," he threatened. The attack was the first deadly attack in the continuing maritime war-between-wars and has led Jerusalem to accuse Tehran of “sowing violence and destruction.” Iran was not involved in Friday's deadly attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday, referring to the incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic."The Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity terror and violence ... these accusations about Iran's involvement are condemned by Tehran," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded at the beginning of Sunday's government meeting."I just heard that Iran, in a cowardly move, is trying to duck responsibility for the attack. Let me say this clearly: Iran is behind the attack on the ship," he said. "Iran's bully tactics is dangers not just Israel, but also global interests of maintaining free seas and and international trade."Bennett added that "the intelligence evidence [that Iran is behind the attack] exists, and we expect the international community to make it clear that Iran has made a big mistake.""We, in any case, know how to teach Iran a lesson in our own way," he threatened.The attack was the first deadly attack in the continuing maritime war-between-wars and has led Jerusalem to accuse Tehran of “sowing violence and destruction.”

The two crew members killed in the attack on the Mercer Street were the Romanian captain and a British security officer. There were no other casualties.

According to a senior Israeli official, the attack – which took place just days before the swearing-in of Iran’s new hardline president Ebrahim Raisi – shows “the masks are coming off and no one can pretend they don’t know the character of the Iranian regime. Though owned by a Japanese company, the Mercer Street is operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.According to a senior Israeli official, the attack – which took place just days before the swearing-in of Iran’s new hardline president Ebrahim Raisi – shows “the masks are coming off and no one can pretend they don’t know the character of the Iranian regime.

Israel has been carrying out its war-between-wars against the Islamic Republic for years, though it focused on weapons convoys from Iran to Hezbollah in Syria. According to foreign reports, however, Israel began to attack ships carrying Iranian oil and weapons through the Mediterranean starting in 2019.