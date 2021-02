Just over a month ago, Iran told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, the agency said.

The move was the latest of several recent announcements by Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency that it plans to further breach the deal, which it started violating in 2019 in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of US sanctions against Tehran.

New evidence was uncovered by UN inspectors that indicated that Iran is engaged in undeclared nuclear activities, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing three diplomats. The evidence brings into question the scope of Iran's nuclear plans, the Journal said.