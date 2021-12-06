Iran FM: We won't sign an interim deal in nuclear talks

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry stressed on Monday that Iran was only negotiating the lifting of sanctions and was not considering a temporary or interim agreement, according to Iranian media.

The spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, added that Iran is "not in a hurry" and would not allow anyone to "play" with their time and energy in Vienna.

Khatibzadeh claimed that while the Iranian delegation was willing to be flexible, the other side was unwilling and was waiting to receive the opinion of the world powers concerning two documents the delegation submitted on their positions concerning sanctions and nuclear issues.

The spokesman added that it is important that the talks resume this coming weekend, saying that the talks had not ended but had just taken a break for a few days.