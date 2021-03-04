The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran needs to address IAEA's concerns on uranium particles, US says

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2021 12:29
Iran has been given a chance to address the UN nuclear watchdog's concerns on uranium particles found at undeclared, old sites and Washington will watch closely, the United States told the watchdog's board on Thursday.
"Iran has now been given another opportunity by the Director General to offer up the necessary cooperation before this Board next meets," the US statement to the board said, shortly after diplomats said plans for a resolution criticizing Iran had been scrapped.
"The United States, like all Board members, will calibrate our views on the Board's next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA's concerns," it added. 


Tags IAEA Iran United States
Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats say
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 12:23 PM
EU in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech for additional vaccine doses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 01:46 PM
Labor Party kicks out members who expressed support for Gantz
Israir announces flights to Frankfurt, Paris and London for next week
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,143 new cases, severe cases drop below 700
Commando soldier injured, weapon stolen by suspects in Shfaram
Kuwait's emir travels to US for 'usual' medical checks - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 10:06 AM
N.Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 09:23 AM
US House passes sweeping election bill, Senate prospects unclear
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 06:50 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 06:49 AM
Teacher from southern Israel suspected of having relationship with studen
US judge orders release of Proud Boys member charged in Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 02:38 AM
US House scraps Thursday session on warnings of Capitol attack plot
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 12:26 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroyed a drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 11:40 PM
Traffic cop assaulted in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by