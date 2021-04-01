Iran, world powers to talk on April 2 to discuss US return to nuclear deal
By REUTERS
APRIL 1, 2021 20:10
Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.
The meeting of the deal's Joint Commission would also discuss how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.
Two diplomatic sources said Britain, France and Germany had already held talks with Iran on Monday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com