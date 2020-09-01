Iran's Khamenei: Israel deal 'betrayal' of Islamic world by UAE

"Of course, the UAE's betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine," Khamenei said.

"The Emiratis will be disgraced forever... I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did."

Iranian authorities have harshly criticized the US- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran's longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cozying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });