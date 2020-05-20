The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
After US warning, Iran says its navy will still operate in Gulf

The US warning to mariners followed US President Donald Trump's threat last month to fire on any Iranian ships that harass US Navy vessels.

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 11:53
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo. (photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
The Iranian navy will maintain regular missions in the Gulf, the ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, a day after the United States warned mariners there to stay away from US warships.
"The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past," ISNA quoted an unnamed military official as saying.
The Bahrain-based US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement its notice was "designed to enhance safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce the risk of miscalculation."
It follows an incident last month in which 11 Iranian vessels came close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf in what the US military called "dangerous and provocative" behavior. Tehran blamed its longtime adversary for the incident.
Friction between Tehran and Washington has risen since 2018, when Trump quit Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on the country that crippled its economy.
The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards last month said Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf. Iran's clerical rulers consider the US military presence in the Middle East a threat to the Islamic Republic's security.


