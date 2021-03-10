The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iraq denies negotiations with Israel – report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 10, 2021 00:06
Iraqi authorities denied on Tuesday a report which was published in the UAE, according to which the country is negotiating with Israel regarding signing an agreement, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Quad nations to announce financing for India COVID vaccine output -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 12:22 AM
Saudi crown prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement- SPA
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2021 10:12 PM
US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2021 10:08 PM
Piers Morgan leaves 'Good Morning Britain' following Meghan-Harry fury
High Court freezes information transfer on vaccinated to municipalities
Coronavirus: Children cannot leave Israel without committee approval
Germany wants common sanctions policy with US - Iran excluded
Coronavirus: Health Ministry weighing allowing all ages to vaccinate
This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2021 05:48 PM
Constitutional Commit. approves allowing entry of Israelis without appeal
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/09/2021 03:44 PM
China summons British envoy over article defending media coverage
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2021 03:41 PM
Kremlin calls NYT report on planned US cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2021 01:25 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,662 new cases, 4% of tests return positive
COVID: Israeli study finds vaccine antibodies transfer to babies in milk
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 45 cm to full lake
