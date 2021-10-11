The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iraqi forces capture deputy of slain ISIS leader al-Baghdadi - PM

Iraqi forces captured ISIS's financial manager and deputy leader on Sunday amid parliamentary elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 09:53
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a st (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a st
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
While Iraqis headed to the polls on Sunday, Iraqi forces captured the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS who was killed in 2019, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday.
Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, also known as Hajji Hamid, was a deputy of al-Baghdadi and a central figure in managing ISIS's finances. Al-Jaburi was also a member of al-Qaida in Iraq in the past.
The US Department of the Treasury designated al-Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in September 2015. An up to $5 million reward had been issued for any information concerning him.
Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class.
The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the electoral commission said. The lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31% and 34%.
Initial election results are expected on Monday.


Tags Iraq ISIS Mustafa Kadhimi
