Iraqi security services arrest ISIS leader - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2020 22:45
Iraqi security services arrested the ISIS operative who took over leading the terror group after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.
  
