Syria's state news agency SANA reported alleged Israeli strikes in southeast Syria and near Damascus on Tuesday night.

The first strike was reported near the village of Rwihinah, south of Quneitra, along the border with Israel. Soon afterwards, a strike was reported near Jebel el Mania, south of Damascus.Only material damages were reported in the alleged Israeli airstrikes, a military source told SANA.

This is a developing story.