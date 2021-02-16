Israel asks Russia for humanitarian aid in Syria

Israeli officials have asked Russia for humanitarian help in Syria, the media reported, as the government held a brief emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, the contents of which have been censored.

It's unclear what humanitarian project has been referenced. Russian and Israeli talks about Syria have typically focused on the coordination of IDF aerial activity to root out Iranian military entrenchment.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi all spoke with their Russian counterparts.

The Prime Minister's Office last week put out a release on Netanyahu's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They discussed regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia regarding security developments in the region," the PMO said.

Gantz's office said that when he spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, they discussed "security challenges in the Middle East generally, and Syria in particular."

His office added, "Gantz and Shoigu agreed to continue the dialogue between Russia and Israel to ensure troop safety, and affirmed the importance of taking steps to ease humanitarian conditions on the ground."

Ashkenazi also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Iran.