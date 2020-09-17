The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel, Bahrain tourism ministers speak, discuss joint ventures with UAE

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 16:55
JERUSALEM/DUBAI - The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said.
The conversation between Israel's Asaf Zamir and Bahrain's Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani followed a White House ceremony on Tuesday at which their countries pledged to establish relations. The UAE and Israel also formalised ties at the same event.In an interview with a local Emirati newspaper, Zamir said he hopes tourism between Israel and the UAE could start early next year.
"Agreements to do with visas and tourism are at an advanced stage, and the two sides are expected to reach a deal soon," al-Ittihad newspaper quoted the Israeli minister as saying on Thursday.
Emirates Flight Catering also said earlier it had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a dedicated production facility, Kosher Arabia, for kosher food at its premises in the UAE with production beginning in January.
Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses US of obstructing government formation
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 04:06 PM
Black Flags movement calls on the public to join protests on Thursday
Coronavirus lockdown to be enforced by 6,000 police, 1,000 soldiers
BioNTech CEO expects vaccine can be fridge-stored for two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 12:28 PM
Alibaba Health, Sinovac in deal to make platform for vaccine inoculation
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 12:20 PM
Four Israelis arrested in Bulgaria for smuggling khat
Gantz: 15 yeshivas will be converted to coronavirus hotels
Jerusalem resident under indictment for battery of his partner
Islamic Jihad members arrested for attempted smuggling
Czech Republic's daily jump in COVID-19 cases exceeds 2,000 for first tim
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 08:43 AM
Galilee Medical Center reopens for new coronavirus patients
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,165 dead, 4,537 new cases on Wednesday
India's coronavirus cases jump by daily record of 97,894
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 07:13 AM
Mexico reports 4,444 new coronavirus cases, 300 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 04:31 AM
Australia's Victoria reports lowest COVID-19 cases since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 02:51 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by