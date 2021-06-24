Israel eases restrictions at Gaza crossings, fishing zone

Israel plans to further ease restrictions at its commercial Gaza crossing at Kerem Shalom, to allow for the entry of raw materials. It will also expand the fishing zone from six to nine nautical miles."The civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional upon the preservation of security stability," the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Thursday.Israel closed the Kerem Shalom crossing and banned fishing during last month's 11-day Gaza war. In the aftermath of the hostilities, it has slowly eased restrictions but has not lifted all of them. Each restriction that is lifted is a sign that another immediate outbreak of Israeli-Hamas violence is less likely.