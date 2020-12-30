In first, Israel recognizes three civil marriages performed online

In a significant breakthrough, the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry has recognized three civil marriages performed online through the US state of Utah for Israeli citizens who never even left the country. According to a report by Kan News Wednesday morning, the three couples availed themselves Utah’s online civil marriage service and presented the documentation they received from the state with an apostille, a legal instrument validating official documents, to different branches of the Population Authority. Officials at the authority were reportedly bewildered by these civil marriages since they had never before encountered such a phenomenon, and said the matter needed reviewing before approval. This Sunday, that approval was granted to a lesbian couple from Rehovot who had used Utah’s online civil marriage service and requested recognition from the authority, and two other couples obtained approval on Tuesday.A spokesperson for the Population Authority confirmed the details of the report. It is not immediately clear if this current development will allow all Israeli citizens to marry in this manner if they should so wish. Israel has no provision for civil marriage inside the country although does recognize civil marriages performed abroad, a situation which secularist and religious freedom activists deplore.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of couples seeking civil marriage indefinitely stuck since foreign travel is currently extremely difficult, making the lack of civil marriage even more acute.