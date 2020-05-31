Israel reports 53 new coronavirus patients on Sunday, 30 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 31, 2020 19:29
Israel reported that since Saturday night there are 53 new coronavirus patients on Sunday, out of 2,874 that were tested, the Health Ministry reported.Out of the active cases, 30 are intubated as no new deaths were reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com