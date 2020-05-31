The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel reports 53 new coronavirus patients on Sunday, 30 intubated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 31, 2020 19:29
Israel reported that since Saturday night there are 53 new coronavirus patients on Sunday, out of 2,874 that were tested, the Health Ministry reported.
Out of the active cases, 30 are intubated as no new deaths were reported.
Trump claims the US will designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 07:53 PM
Health Minister Edelstein presents new coronavirus testing policy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 07:26 PM
Italy records 75 new coronavirus deaths, 355 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 07:23 PM
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 05:55 PM
Biden says 'we must not allow this pain to destroy us' of violence in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 05:39 PM
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 05:32 PM
Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over US death
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 05:16 PM
All students at Jerusalem's Gimansia put in self-isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 04:46 PM
Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 04:28 PM
Student at Masorti High School in Jerusalem tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 03:44 PM
People more important than the economy, pope says about Covid crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 03:28 PM
Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch 'hysteria'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 03:22 PM
Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 02:01 PM
Gantz expresses condolences for Palestinian killed by Border Police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 12:37 PM
Finance Minister instructed to aid Druze, Circassian communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 12:11 PM
