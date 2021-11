Israel's Foreign Ministry resent its charge d'affaires Tal Ben-Ari Ya'alon to Poland after recalling her amid a diplomatic row between the two countries, according to a report from Ynet.

Earlier, diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Warsaw had soured amid the passage of controversial laws, including one that effectively made it more difficult for Holocaust survivors to reclaim property looted by the Nazis and their collaborators, leading Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to recall Ya'alon.