Israel, UAE agreement will be a peace treaty

It had previously been unclear if the agreement to be signed will be normalization or peace, since Israel and the UAE had not previously been at war.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 19:00
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a peace treaty at the White House, a source in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delegation to Washington said Monday.
“The Abraham Accords come in the framework of an American regional strategy,” the source said. “It is historic for two Arab states to be at a signing ceremony with Israel.”
Israel will be signing two separate documents, one, the peace treaty with the UAE, and the other, a declaration of intent to make peace with Bahrain, because there wasn’t enough time to draw up a full agreement since Friday, when ties were announced.
The four sides involved agreed not to make any parts of the agreements public before the signings, but the source said they will discuss cooperation between the countries.
Much of the specific areas of cooperation between Israel and the UAE that Israeli officials discussed with their Emirati counterparts Abu Dhabi, led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat two weeks ago, are still under negotiation and will not be in the agreement on Tuesday.
The peace treaty with the UAE will have to be brought to a vote in the cabinet and then the Knesset after Netanyahu signs it, which is the same process as past peace agreements. The UAE and Bahrain will the the third and fourth Arab countries to make peace with Israel.
As for the Palestinians, the source in the prime minister’s delegation said “the diplomatic fruits will come later.” 
He would not specify if suspending Israeli extension of sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria or freezing Israeli construction in those areas would be part of the agreement.
Earlier Monday, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio that Bahrain chose to normalize ties with Israel now because “they very much like President Trump [and] don’t know what will happen on November 3 [presidential election]. They worry a Democratic regime will again arise that will abandon them to [Iran].”
The source waved off Hanegbi’s comments, pointing out that ties between Israel and Gulf States have been warming for years.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted that “Minister Hanegbi doesn’t represent the opinion of the State of Israel about Joe Biden or the Democratic Party. I’m sure Prime Minister Netanyahu will clarify and condemn this careless and damaging statement.”
Netanyahu does not have any meetings planned with Biden, who is based in Delaware, during this visit. The prime minister is staying at Blair House, the White House guest house, and does not plan to leave except for when he goes to the White House, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
Hanegbi also addressed the impact of coronavirus on the trip, asked whether Netanyahu should have postponed it due to the pandemic and Israel going into a second lockdown on Friday.
“No way,” he responded. “War and peace are hard to postpone. There are moments which you embrace, lest you be left with regrets.”


