Israel-UAE peace plan to be approved by gov't, Knesset on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 14:45
The peace agreement reached with the United Arab Emirates will be brought for final approvals by the government and Knesset on Monday. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present the detailed peace plan and ask the government and Knesset to finalize its official approval.
